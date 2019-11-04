NASA airs Starliner pad abort test

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is running a key test today of its CST-100 Starliner designed to ensure that the ship's four abort engines and control thrusters will fire in the case of an emergency on the launch pad.

Starliner is one of two new spacecraft (the other is SpaceX's (SPACE) Crew Dragon) that NASA has contracted to start flying astronauts back to the ISS from U.S. soil as part of its Commercial Crew program.

Both crafts have faced delays in the development and testing process, prompting NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine to apply some public pressure.

See the livestream here at 9 a.m. ET.