Freeport sells Serbian copper-gold stakes to Zijin Mining for $390M

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) agrees to sell its copper and gold assets in Serbia to Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) for as much as $390M.

The Chinese company will pay an initial $240M for FCX's stake in the lower zone of the Timok copper-gold mine plus 0.4% of the net sales proceeds from sales from the mine up to $150M, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Zijin already owned a 100% interest in the upper zone through its previous purchase of Nevsun Resources and holds 60.4% of the lower zone.