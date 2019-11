CME Group October ADV falls 17% Y/Y

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume of 71M contracts during October, fell 17% Y/Y.

Open interest at the end of October was 132M contracts, up 3% Y/Y and up 14% from the end of 2018.

Metals volume averaged 633K contracts per day, up 11% Y/Y.

Agricultural volume averaged 1.3M contracts per day, up 3% Y/Y.

Energy volume averaged 2.3M contracts per day, down 9%.

Foreign exchange volume of 804K contracts per day, down 11%.

Options volume of 3.8M contracts per day fell 15% Y/Y.

Interest rate volume averaged 8.6M contracts per day, down 19%.

Equity index volume averaged 3.4M contracts per day, down 29%.