Changyou.com reports beats, upside revenue view

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) reports Q3 beats with revenue up 9% Y/Y. The Q4 outlook has upside revenue of $100-110M (consensus: $82.16M) and in-line EPS of $0.50-0.60 (consensus: $0.58).

Q3 online game revenue was up 13% Y/Y to $108M.

PC games average monthly active accounts dropped 9% on the year to 2.1M. Mobile average accounts dropped 5% to $3.5M.

Total mobile active paying accounts were up 57% to 1.1M, while PC paying accounts grew 25% to 1M.

Earnings call starts at 9:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

