Citi plans digital savings for American Airlines cardholders - CNBC

In an effort to boost deposits, Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to offer users of its American Airlines co-branded credit card a high-interest online savings account early next year, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the plans.
The bank will also offer up to 50,000 miles as a sign-on bonus and a 25% increase on miles earned through the card for the first $50,000 spent.
The new digital service will be called Citi Miles Ahead savings and will be available in areas where Citigroup doesn't have any physical branches.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on C