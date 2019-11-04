Citi plans digital savings for American Airlines cardholders - CNBC

In an effort to boost deposits, Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to offer users of its American Airlines co-branded credit card a high-interest online savings account early next year, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the plans.

The bank will also offer up to 50,000 miles as a sign-on bonus and a 25% increase on miles earned through the card for the first $50,000 spent.

The new digital service will be called Citi Miles Ahead savings and will be available in areas where Citigroup doesn't have any physical branches.