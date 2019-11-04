Brookfield Asset Management closes PE fund with $9B in commitments

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) closes its latest flagship global private equity fund, Brookfield Capital Partners V with total equity commitments of $9B, exceeding its original fundraising target of $7B.

Investors include public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) has committed $3B to the fund.

To date BCP V has committed ~$2.5B to acquire businesses with high barriers to entry, low production costs, and the potential for enhanced cash flow generation, including a global automotive battery business and one of the largest private hospital operators in Australia.