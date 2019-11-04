Sprint +1.4% as postpaid adds beat estimates

Sprint (NYSE:S) +1.4% reports Q2 results that missed estimates with revenue of $7.8B (consensus: $8.17B) and loss per share of $0.07 (consensus: $0.03 loss).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was down 22% Y/Y to $2.55B compared to the $2.86B consensus.

Wireless revenue was down 8% to $5.50B. Wireline revenue dropped 9% to $300M.

Wireless net adds were negative 396K versus the -72K consensus. Postpaid was the only beat with 273K adds compared to the 53K consensus.

Postpaid churn was 1.87% (estimate: 1.84%) and prepaid was 4.94% (estimate: 4.63%).

