NAPCO Security Technologies beat Q1 estimates

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) reports Recurring service revenue growth of 42% to $5.4M in Q1.

Equipment revenues grew 3.4% Y/Y to $24.63M.

Gross margin rate improved 290 bps to 43.8%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 250 bps to 23.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate advanced 610 bps to 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 91%% to $4M.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President concluded, "We are encouraged by our solid Q1 performance and are confident we have built an exceptional business model that should propel future sales growth. The Company will continue to drive engineering and marketing investment into high-growth markets with high recurring service revenue and gross margin opportunities. We look forward to a promising performance for Fiscal 2020."

