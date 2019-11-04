Kosmos Energy +50% after turning Q3 profit, striking oil off Equatorial Guinea

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) soars after posting a surprise Q3 profit, helped by lower expenses and higher oil and gas revenue, and saying it struck oil with an exploration well offshore Equatorial Guinea.

KOS says the well is located within the tie-back range of the Ceiba FPSO, and work is ongoing to establish the scale of the discovered resource and evaluate the optimal development solution.

Q3 results swung to a $39.5M pre-tax profit from a $114.7M loss in the prior-year period, as total revenue jumped 43% Y/Y to $357M from $250M a year ago and total expenses fell 13% to $317.5M from $364.9M in the prior-year quarter.

KOS reports Q3 total net production averaged 68.8K boe/day, with Ghana production of 31.5K bbbl/day of oil; as forecast, KOS lifted three cargoes from Ghana during the quarter.

KOS says the Jubilee gas enhancement work program originally scheduled for Q4 has been deferred by the operator to Q1 2020.

"At current oil prices, we expect to deliver the 2019 free cash flow we set out at our capital markets day in February," the company says.