Sell-siders like BioNTech in premarket analyst action

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (24% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (27% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch, Buy rating and $22 target at Canaccord, Buy rating and $20 target at Kempen & Company, Buy rating and $21 target at UBS, Outperform and $20 target at SVB Leerink and Overweight rating and $23 target at JPMorgan. Shares up 2% premarket.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (37% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.