Insperity missed Q3 estimates, lowered FY2019 outlook

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reports revenues rose 13% in Q3, on worksite employee growth of 12%.

Gross margin rate declined 160 bps to 16.3%.

Operating margin rate slipped 190 bps to 3.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 16.9% to $51.15M.

Q4 Guidance: Average WSEEs paid: $244K to $246.2K; Adjusted EBITDA: $38M to $44M (-20% to -8%) Adjusted EPS: $0.50 to $0.61 (-28% to -12%).

FY2019 Guidance: Average WSEEs paid: $235.7K to $236.3K; Adjusted EBITDA: $247M to $253M (+3% to +6%) Adjusted EPS: $4.08 to $4.20 (+9% to +12%).

“Our long-term outlook for growth and profitability remains strong,” said Douglas S. Sharp, Insperity senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. “With high levels of cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet, we continue to be positioned to invest in our growth, while providing exceptional returns to shareholders through our share repurchase and dividend programs.”

