Goldman makes a bet on credit-card startup Deserve

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is lead investor in a $50M financing round for Deserve, a firm that offers credit cards directly to nontraditional consumers with little credit history and uses machine learning and alternative data to assess their creditworthiness.

Deserve also sells its cloud-based platform to corporations for them to offer their own branded cards.

Originally, Deserve, which started as SelfScore in 2013, targeted international students who couldn't get traditional credit cards. then it branched out to other groups of millennials who had a difficulty in qualifying for credit cards due to a lack of credit history.

Other companies that invested in the firms Series C round are: Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM), Aspect Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Mission Holdings.