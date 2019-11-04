BAML likes long-term potential for Dunkin' Brands

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Neutral rating on Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) after factoring in valuation and the restaurant chain's Q3 report, but is positive over the long-term potential for earnings growth.

Analyst Gregory Francfort: "DNKN has slower system sales growth (4%-5%) than its global quick service franchised restaurant peers (generally 5%-8%) but also a longer runway for U.S. unit growth and a differentiated brand in a high frequency category that supports the multiple. Under CEO Dave Hoffman, Dunkin’ has readdressed many aspects of its business model including store design, menu structure, operations, pricing, and products. We like that Mr. Hoffman has taken a pragmatic, long-term focused approach to improving the brand, operations and sales."

BAML's price objective of $80 is a shade below the sell-side average PT of $81.09.