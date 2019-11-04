Stryker/Wright Medical tie-up to face antitrust issues - analysts

In a note, Needham's Mike Matson (Buy) says Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) planned acquisition of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) will encounter antitrust issues in the U.S., specifically in foot and ankle, adding that most sell-side analysts considered Smith & Nephew the most likely suitor considering the lack of regulatory headwinds and operations in Wright's home city of Memphis.

Wells Fargo's Larry Biegelsen (Market Perform) believes that Stryker will have to divest its STAR ankle business since WMGI has a 70% share in the total ankle replacement market, adding that investors have concerns with "dissynergies" in the core lower extremities space.