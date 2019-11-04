Fed is 'effectively on pause,' Kashkari says

As hinted at in last week's Fed press conference, the central bank is "effectively on pause for a while," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told CNBC in an interview.

Kashkari, who isn't a voting member on the FOMC this year, says he doesn't think the Fed shouldn't raise rates again until core inflation returns to a 2% annual growth rate.

It's "concerning" that inflation expectations appear to continue drifting lower, Kashkari said.

He doesn't want the U.S. to follow Europe and Japan to the downside "because then our tools would be very limited" in the event of a downturn, he said.