FirstEnergy narrows full-year adjusted EPS outlook, cuts GAAP guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) +0.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings while narrowing its earnings guidance for the full year.

FE now forecasts FY 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.60 after guiding for EPS of $2.45-$2.75 in July, and sets its FY 2020 EPS guidance range at $2.40-$2.60.

FE also cuts its full-year GAAP earnings outlook to $405M-$1.02B, after guiding for $1.265B-$1.425B in July.

In Q3, FE says earnings fell in its Regulated Distribution business primarily due to the absence of the Ohio Distribution Modernization Rider and more moderate summer weather compared to the prior-year quarter.

FE says Q3 cooling degree days were 22% above normal but 9% lower than in the same quarter a year ago.