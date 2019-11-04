Enlivex up 38% premarket on encouraging Allocetra data

Thinly traded nano cap Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) is up 38% premarket on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 119K shares, in response to interim data from an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating off-the-shelf immunotherapy Allocetra in patients with severe sepsis.

Preliminary results from 43 patients admitted to Intensive Care at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center showed a 0% (n=0/6) mortality rate in those receiving Allocetra compared to 30% (n=11/37) in the matched control group receiving standard-of-care treatment (during the period 2016 - 2019).

Allocetra also showed a treatment benefit in all analyzed parameters, including organ failure assessment score.

The study should wind up later this quarter.