Jefferies cools on Papa John's

Nov. 04, 2019 9:17 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is on watch after Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold from Buy on its view that the share price rally may be ahead of the pizza chain's same-store sales momentum.
  • "Shares now trade at 14x '20E EBITDA, near peaks of 15-16x seen before the negative brand sentiment issues and although we expect a recovery in SSS in the coming Q's, we believe this recovery in fundamentals is already reflected in shares," warns the Jefferies analyst team.
  • While Jefferies is ahead of most of the sell-side community (average rating of Buy), the Quant Rating on PZZA is already at Neutral.
  • Shares of PZZA are down 0.19% premarket to $57.92.
