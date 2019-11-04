Apple commits $2.5B to California housing issues

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +0.7% commits the money as part of a "comprehensive" plan to address housing availability and affordability in California.

The $2.5B commitment will include a $1B affordable housing investment fund, a $1B first-time homebuyer mortgage assistance fund, $300M in Apple-owned and available land for housing, a $150M Bay Area housing fund, and $50M earmarked for supporting "vulnerable populations."

The funding commitments are expected to take about two years to be fully utilized. Capital returned to Apple will be reinvested in future projects over the next five years.