Ferrari to partner with Armani

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) inks a manufacturing deal with Armani to produce luxury goods together with Ferrari branding.

By signing the deal, the company is extending on one of the goals of former chairman Sergio Marchionne to develop a luxury goods business.

Ferrari already operates 50 stores globally with various clothing items and accessories.

Share of Ferrari have turned even higher since the company's earnings report hit, up 6.59% premarket in the U.S. and 6.33% higher in Milan.

