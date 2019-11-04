BofA speeds up plan to boost minimum pay to $20 per hour

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) plans to boost its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20 by the end of Q1 2020 vs. $17 currently, more than a year earlier than it originally planned.

Last week, BofA said it will extend special compensation awards to ~95% of its global workforce. Awards include cash bonuses and stock paid since 2017 totaling ~$1.6B, in addition to any other compensation employees received.

BAC rises 1.4% in premarket trading.

Previously: Bank of America increases minimum wage to $17/hour (May 15)