Uber's Jump suspended in L.A.

Los Angeles temporarily suspends Uber's (NYSE:UBER) -0.4% license to rent electric scooters and bicycles. The company's Jump subsidiary has until Friday to appeal the decision or must leave the city.

Uber is threatening to sue the city for the "patently unfair and improper" suspension and questions the validity of the "eleventh-hour administrative review process" the city created last month.

The parties have been arguing over the city's data sharing rule, which requires companies to transmit real-time data on all trips made within the city as a way to ensure companies follow permit regulations. Uber has resisted, saying the rule amounts to government surveillance.