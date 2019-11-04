Under Armour drop seen as overdone

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opens down ~15% in a move that some analysts are seeing as overdone.

Stifel calls the drop a "buying opportunity" for investors, while some analysts are reminding that the company has been cooperating with the SEC on issues that are dated.

On the earnings front, while full-year profit guidance from Under Armour was in line with expectations, the outlook for revenue came in light.

Under Armour trades at its lowest level since last January.

