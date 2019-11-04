Nvidia +1.6% after Craig-Hallum target boost

Update with more details from the analyst note:

Analyst Richard Shannon expects a strong Q3 report with upside in the gaming business. The ray tracing ecosystem, which is developing faster than expected, will soon start to drive increased demand.

The firm remains on the sidelines due to valuation.

Original: Craig-Hallum maintains a Hold rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises the target from $165 to $200, a 1% downside.

Nvidia will report earnings on November 14. Consensus estimates expect $2.92B in revenue with $1.57 EPS.