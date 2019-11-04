Stocks start at new record highs, fueled by trade optimism

All three major stock market indexes race to all-time highs at the open following upbeat trade comments from Commerce Secretary Ross; S&P and Dow both +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

In addition to a likely phase one U.S.-China trade agreement signing this month, Ross said licenses for U.S. companies to work with Huawei will be granted soon and that a tariff hike on imported autos from Europe may not be needed.

European bourses enjoy even more brisk gains, with Germany's DAX +1.6% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +1.2% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% while Japan's Nikkei is closed for a holiday.

In the U.S., Under Armour ( -14.4% ) beat Q3 earnings expectations but it cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing lower inventories and problems around its direct-to-consumer channels.

Among the S&P sectors, early leadership is cyclically based with energy ( +1.5% ), financials ( +0.8% ), information technology ( +0.7% ) and materials ( +0.7% ) outperforming the broader market, while the defensive-oriented real estate ( -0.6% ) and utilities ( -0.2% ) groups are lower.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to edge lower amid the bullish sentiment in stocks, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield up 4 bps to 1.77%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 57.12.