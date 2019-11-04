BTIG sees McDonald's as bigger than one man

Shares of McDonald's (MCD -2% ) have recovered quite a bit from the premarket session as confidence in new CEO Chris Kempczinski ramps up a bit in the analyst community.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh notes that most of the major initiatives at McDonald's are already under way with Kempczinski on board and should go forward unimpeded.

Saleh and team believe the company's strategy is on very solid footing and that the McDonald’s system is much more than just one man.

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on MCD and price target of MCD.