TriMas reports Q3 earnings; offloads its Lamons business

TriMas slips (TRS -8.1% ) as its Q3 earnings came in below expectations; updated its full year 2019 outlook, and estimates organic sales growth ~1.5% to 2.5% Y/Y, reflecting the impact of certain softer end markets and macro challenges.

Forecasts adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.80, from the previous range of $1.85 to $1.95.

TriMas also announced to divest its Lamons business to First Reserve, a private equity firm focused on energy investing, for $135M.

Lamons provider of industrial sealing and fastener solutions is currently part of TriMas’ Specialty Products segment, and generated ~$186M as annual sales.

The transaction is expected to close by Q1 2020.

Excluding the impact of the Lamons business, organic sales growth is expected to be up slightly compared to 2018, with adjusted diluted EPS of ~$1.40 to $1.45.

