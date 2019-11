State Street updates on $800M debenture cash tender offer

State Street (STT +2.3% ) says ~$290M of floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2047 have been tendered under its cash tender offer.

Holders who tendered by the Nov. 1 early tender deadline will receive $850 consideration for each $1,000 principal amount tendered.

Those tendering after the early deadline will receive $820 per $1,000 principal amount; tender offer deadline is Nov. 20, 2019; settlement date is expected to be Nov. 22, 2019.

Accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date will be paid in cash on all validly tendered 2047 debentures accepted and purchased by the bank.

State Street offers to buy up to $800M principal amount of 2047 debentures.