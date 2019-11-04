WWE -2.9% amid chatter over Saudi contract

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 2.9% lower after a weekend kerfuffle added concerned chatter around the company's Saudi Arabia dealings.
The stock sank Thursday after modifying full-year guidance due to a "delay in completing a previously contemplated agreement in the MENA region."
The company's been trying to negotiate a new potentially lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, the site of Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.
But the WWE roster was delayed in a charter flight out of Riyadh after the event; WWE attributed that to "several aircraft problems including mechanical issues." And that led to a thrown-together Friday broadcast of live show SmackDown with much of the talent stuck in travel.
Some reports suggest more was at stake, and that WWE put a delay on the local Saudi TV feed for Crown Jewel after having not yet been paid for a June event, and that the Saudis responded by delaying the plane.
Loop Capital highlighted what's at stake between the WWE and Saudi: a 10-year deal said to be worth $500M in revenue (or up to $1B based on the first two years). It expects negative impact to 2019 earnings if WWE has to write off revenue and take on all the costs of Crown Jewel.
