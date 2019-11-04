Crude oil, energy stocks jump on U.S.-China hopes, Aramco IPO

Energy stocks (XLE +2.3% ) surge to the top of the S&P sector leaderboard as crude oil prices reach their highest in more than a month, with sentiment helped by growing expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal as well as Saudi Arabia's IPO plans for Aramco.

December WTI +1.6% to $57.10/bbl and January Brent +1.5% to $62.62/bbl, extending last Friday's big gains when trade optimism ramped up.

Saudi Arabia "just went all-in on delivering higher oil prices," writes Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya. "The timing of the IPO announcement could suggest we should expect deeper cuts from the OPEC-plus meetings in early December."

Iran Oil Minister Zanganeh reportedly said he expects further production cuts to be agreed at the next OPEC meeting in December.

Seven of the top 10 early gainers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas producers: PXD +6.5% , XEC +5.1% , OXY +4.2% , DVN +3.8% , NBL +3.7% , CVX +3.6% , APA +2.9% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, USOU, OILD, WTIU, CRAK