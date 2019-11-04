MakeMyTrip +5% post Q2 results

MakeMyTrip (MMYT +5% ) reports Q2 adj. revenue increase of 13.6% Y/Y to $181.1M & GAAP revenue increased 14.2% Y/Y to $118M.

Adj. revenue from air ticketing business increased by 16.7% Y/Y and 17.2% in constant currency to $66M.

Adj. revenue from hotels and packages increased by 1.9% Y/Y and 2.4% in constant currency to $87.1M.

Adj. revenue from bus ticketing business increased by 37.4% Y/Y and 38.3% in constant currency to $16.6M.

Other adj. revenue increased to $11.4M.

Gross Bookings increased 20.6% Y/Y in 2Q20 to $1.5B

Results from operating activities was a loss of $31.9M in 2Q20 versus a loss of $39.8M Y/Y.

Adj. operating loss was $19.3M versus $25.4M in 2Q19, an improvement of $6.1M Y/Y.

As at September 30, 2019, the balance of cash and equivalents and term deposits was $249.3M.

