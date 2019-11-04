Seeking Alpha
Financials | Earnings News | On the Move

Credit Acceptance -12% as CECL accounting will 'inject volatility'

|About: Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)|By:, SA News Editor

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) slides 12% after it estimates that adopting current expected credit losses accounting will reduce FY2020 earnings by 30%-60%.

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna says the adoption will "inject a significant amount of volatility" into the company's earnings going forward.

Regarding CACC's Q3 earnings, "the risk/reward profile of new originations continued to deteriorate," Bologna writes in a note to clients.

He reiterates his sell rating and price target of $340.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (7 Hold, 2 Underperfom, 1 Sell).

Previously: Credit Acceptance Q3 economic profit rises 24% Y/Y (Nov. 1)

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CACC