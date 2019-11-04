Credit Acceptance -12% as CECL accounting will 'inject volatility'

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) slides 12% after it estimates that adopting current expected credit losses accounting will reduce FY2020 earnings by 30%-60%.
BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna says the adoption will "inject a significant amount of volatility" into the company's earnings going forward.
Regarding CACC's Q3 earnings, "the risk/reward profile of new originations continued to deteriorate," Bologna writes in a note to clients.
He reiterates his sell rating and price target of $340.
Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (7 Hold, 2 Underperfom, 1 Sell).
