Analysts praise Intel after CFO meeting

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $65) says the meeting with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO George Davis reinforced the company's long-term opportunities and came away pleased that "process and design have returned to a much tighter level of coordination."

Benchmark (Hold) says demand signals look strong and INTC is still committed to adding capacity.

Nomura (Buy, $65) says Intel is focused on the "right priorities" of meeting development schedules and returning money to shareholders.