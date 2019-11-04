Antofagasta doubles copper guidance cut following Chilean unrest

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) says all its mines in Chile are now back in operation following civil unrest in the country but it lowers its production forecast for the year.

The miner says the unrest has hurt full-year copper production by ~10K metric tons, compared with expectations of 5K mt provided two weeks ago, and now sees full-year production of 750K-770K mt vs. a prior forecast of 750K-790K mt, including a loss of ~4K mt from worker strikes at its Antucoya mine that the company says have ended.

Analysts say Atofagasta likely will not be the only miner to announce production guidance cuts in Chile, as BHP has been suffering some one-day strikes at its Escondida mine.