Primoris Services +7% post Q3 results, reaffirms FY19 EPS guidance

Primoris Services (PRIM +7.7% ) reported Q3 revenue of $865.1M, a decline of 4.8% Y/Y, due to lower revenue in company’s Pipeline segment.

Revenue by segments: Power $200.66M (+10.4% Y/Y); Pipeline $133.59M (-37.3% Y/Y); Utilities $281.56M (+4.4% Y/Y); Transmission $128.78M (5.9% Y/Y); and Civil $120.47M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 82 bps to 12.5%; and operating margin improved by 115 bps to 6.8%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $40.12M, compared to $12.87M a year ago.

SG&A expenses was 5.8% of revenue, compared to 5.7% of revenue a year ago.

Total Backlog of $3.2B at September 30, 2019, a 16.3% increase over December 31, 2018; with Fixed backlog of $1.79B and MSA backlog of $1.41B.

Primoris Board of Directors authorized a $50M share repurchase plan.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: EPS $1.60 to $1.80.

