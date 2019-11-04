Fitch expects Macau GGR to be positive next year

Fitch Ratings forecasts Macau gross gaming revenue growth in the low single digits in 2020.

Strength in the mass-market segment is seen offsetting flat VIP growth.

"We see the mass market as a longer-term positive that’s impacted by things like growing wealth creation in China, and infrastructure improvements in the Greater Bay Area," Fitch analyst Colin Mansfield tells CNBC.

The sector will be running up at least a few soft comparables next year.

