Nomura hits Verizon sideline on pricing pressures

Nomura Instinet has cut Verizon (VZ -0.2% ) to Neutral from Buy, pointing to expected competitive pressure that it says could delay a return to "healthy" service revenue growth.

New price reductions from AT&T raise the likelihood that Verizon will respond, which will cut visibility into near-term growth, analyst Jeffrey Kvaal says.

"We now fear progress should ebb," he writes, adding that he has lower confidence in the company's long-term ability to lift 5G pricing.

He's trimmed his price target to $65, now implying 7.9% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.