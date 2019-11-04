Interactive Brokers slips after October metrics disappoint

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) drops as much as 3.5% after its October daily average revenue trades and commissions came in softer than some analysts expected.

Sandler O'Neill's Richard Repetto cut his EPS estimate after IBKR's cleared DARTS slipped 5% M/M compared with his estimate of 8% growth.

Repetto rates IBKR a buy with a price target of $60.

via Bloomberg.

Repetto's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Bearish; and Sell-Side average rating of Hold (3 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, IBKR has declined 15% vs. the financial sector median performance of +2.3%.