Interactive Brokers slips after October metrics disappoint

Interactive Brokers Group, ... (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKRdrops as much as 3.5% after its October daily average revenue trades and commissions came in softer than some analysts expected.

Sandler O'Neill's Richard Repetto cut his EPS estimate after IBKR's cleared DARTS slipped 5% M/M compared with his estimate of 8% growth.

Repetto rates IBKR a buy with a price target of $60.

Repetto's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Bearish; and Sell-Side average rating of Hold (3 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, IBKR has declined 15% vs. the financial sector median performance of +2.3%.

Other exchange stocks declining include Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -1.1%), CME Group (CME -0.7%), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.5%), and Tradeweb Markets (TW -1.5%).

