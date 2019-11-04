Facebook starts rebranding at corporate level

Facebook (FB +0.4% ) the company is going through a mild rebranding to help reinforce awareness of its family of apps.

The company will depart from its blue-colored lowercase-f logo for a multi-colored full-word "Facebook" that will be attached to its various services (the Facebook app, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Portal and Oculus).

The Facebook app itself will keep its logo and branding, but the corporate entity will be using the new branding to make it clearer that its other products (which also have their own branding) come from Facebook.