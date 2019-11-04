Germany to increase support for EV industry

German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined ambitious EV plans at a speech today at Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Zwickau factory where mass production of the all-electric ID.3 began.

Merkel says Germany will increase grants for plug-in hybrids to €4.5K from €3.0K. For vehicles priced over €40K, the grants will rise to €5K. An investment of €3.5B is being made to improve Germany's charging station network for EVs.

The German government aims to have 10M electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.

