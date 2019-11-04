Discover begins contactless card launch

Discover Financial (DFS +1.1% ) will begin issuing contactless-enabled credit cards over the next several months, the company said in a statement.

“Our D-PAS technology will allow Discover cardmembers to use their contactless cards instantly at millions of merchants across the globe,” said Andrew Hopkins, senior vice president of Global Products at Discover.

The contactless-enabled cards will be issued to most Discover it and Discover More cardmembers who need cards reissued or replaced. Starting in December, contactless cards will begin to be issued to new Discover cardmembers.

With contactless technology, Discover cardmembers can tap their cards at card readers with the contactless symbol to pay at stores.

