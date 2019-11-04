Tapestry Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tpr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.