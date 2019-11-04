Canada Cobalt upscales private placement

Canada Cobalt Works (OTCPK:CCWOF +6.2% ) increased its nonbrokered hard dollar private placement at C$0.35/unit to C$1.25M, from the previously announced C$1M.

The financing is expected to close on November 8.

Each unit of the private placement of ~3.6M units comprises one share and one share purchase warrant, with an exercise price of C$0.55 a share for a period of two years from closing.

Proceeds will go toward the start of a Phase 2 underground drill program, surface site preparation/development for other initiatives, regional exploration.