Pitney Bowes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.46M (-7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.