Epizyme up 6% on funding deals

Epizyme (EPZM +6.3% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction to its agreements with Royalty Pharma and its affiliate Pharmakon Advisors that, it says, could raise up to $270M in new capital, extending its cash runway into at least 2022.

The deal includes a $100M upfront investment by Royalty Pharma based on $15 per share and an 18-month option for Epizyme to sell an additional $50M of stock to Royalty at market prices not to exceed $20/share. Royalty has a three-year option to buy an additional 2.5M Epizyme shares at $20.

The parties have agreed to reduce the existing royalty rates owed by Epizyme to Royalty related to global sales of tazemetostat outside of Japan.