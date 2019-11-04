Fidelity National Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+36.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fis has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.