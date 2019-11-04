Henry Schein Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.52B (-23.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hsic has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.