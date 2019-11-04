NetApp +1.1% on Cowen target boost

Cowen maintains a Market Perform rating on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and raises the target from $45 to $60.

The firm says the "primary message" of the recent Insight conference was that the company is "myopically focused on simplifying procurement decisions for its customers seeking to deploy hybrid cloud solutions."

Cowen sees NTAP's shift towards a more service-centric business as driving more sustained cash flows.

The firm is also more optimistic on near-term hybrid storage spending after the earnings results of Western Digital and Seagate Technology.