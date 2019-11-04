Expeditors Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, expd has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.