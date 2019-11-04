Cinemark Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $807.69M (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnk has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.